Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. Analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nomura began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27,525.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

