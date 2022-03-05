Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.41

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $795.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 810,253 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

