Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.41

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $795.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.