Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
