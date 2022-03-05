Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.