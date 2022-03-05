Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

