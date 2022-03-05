Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $284.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

