Norman M. Osumi Sells 1,799 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

