Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

