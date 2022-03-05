Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.21.

NUVB stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

