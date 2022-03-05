Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on April 1st

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

DIAX opened at $16.29 on Friday. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Get Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. It intends to seek a total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones industrial average. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.