Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $122.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

