Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

