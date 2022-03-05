Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NUWE opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.