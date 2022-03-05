Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

