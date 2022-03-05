Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.