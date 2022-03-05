OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.