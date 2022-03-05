OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OFS Capital stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.
StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
