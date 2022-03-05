OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.
About OFS Capital (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
