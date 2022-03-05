OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

