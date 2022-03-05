Old Port Advisors Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

