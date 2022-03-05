Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.