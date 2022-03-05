Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
ONC opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.