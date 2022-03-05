OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases $48,370.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
