OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases $48,370.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

