Oppenheimer Comments on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bionano Genomics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $552.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 804,180 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

