Oppenheimer Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

