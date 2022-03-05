Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.