Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

