Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OGFGY stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0586 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

