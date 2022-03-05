Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

ORGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $16,680,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 973,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,011,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

