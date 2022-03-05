Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Dan F. Smith Acquires 13,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 527,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.