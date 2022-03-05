Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

