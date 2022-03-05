Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $124,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.