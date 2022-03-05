Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

