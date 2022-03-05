Osisko Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.06 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.50.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,350. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,516. In the last three months, insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,477.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

