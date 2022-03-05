Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 2,986,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,052. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

