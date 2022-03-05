Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $55.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

