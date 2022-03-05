Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PARR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,476,737. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

