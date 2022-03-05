Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$37.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

