Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.06.

POU stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.39. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,562.66. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,207.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

