Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POU. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. Insiders have sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,868 in the last ninety days.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.