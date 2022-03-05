Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.09.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.23.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

