PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

In other PARTS iD news, Director Edwin Rigaud bought 56,450 shares of PARTS iD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. decreased their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ID opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

