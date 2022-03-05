Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Financial Analysis

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Patria Investments and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27% Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.72 $141.30 million $0.90 17.99 Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.01 -$8.95 million $1.24 12.72

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.