Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.75 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

