Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 245.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75,585 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $49.33 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

