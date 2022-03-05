Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36.

