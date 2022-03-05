Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $324.26 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

