PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Friday. PayPoint has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

