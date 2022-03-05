PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Friday. PayPoint has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
About PayPoint (Get Rating)
