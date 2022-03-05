Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

