Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

