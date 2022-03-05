Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 205 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

