Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $907.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

